|
|
John F. Poppe
Woodstock, GA - POPPE, John F., age 56, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of Waldwick and Garfield, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born on September 27, 1962 in Newark, New Jersey, he was the fourth son to Marjorie A. (Tauber) and Walter H. Poppe. John was the owner of Altony Builders. He is survived by wife Allison (Ippolito) and son Jaxx, of Woodstock, Georgia; brother Glen P. Poppe and wife Gina of Franklin Lakes; sister in law Maureen Poppe of Waldwick; sister in law Deborah Poppe of Sloatsburg, New York, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Wayne W. on November 2, 2000; mother Marjorie on May 11, 2016; brother Jeffrey A. on August 5, 2016, and father Walter on March 12, 2017. Friends may join the family at a Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 742 Rutherford Avenue, Lyndhurst.