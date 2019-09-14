Services
Mbs
787 Franklin Lakes Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church
787 Franklin Lake Road
Franklin Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Poppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Poppe


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Poppe Obituary
John F. Poppe

Woodstock, GA - POPPE, John F., age 56, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of Waldwick and Garfield, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born on September 27, 1962 in Newark, New Jersey, he was the fourth son to Marjorie A. (Tauber) and Walter H. Poppe. John was the owner of Altony Builders. He is survived by wife Allison (Ippolito) and son Jaxx, of Woodstock, Georgia; brother Glen P. Poppe and wife Gina of Franklin Lakes; sister in law Maureen Poppe of Waldwick; sister in law Deborah Poppe of Sloatsburg, New York, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Wayne W. on November 2, 2000; mother Marjorie on May 11, 2016; brother Jeffrey A. on August 5, 2016, and father Walter on March 12, 2017. Friends may join the family at a Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 742 Rutherford Avenue, Lyndhurst.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.