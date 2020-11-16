1/
John F. Sveda
John F. Sveda, 80, lifelong resident of Clifton, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020. He was born in 1939 in Clifton and remained a lifelong resident of Clifton. John worked for Deluxe Check Printers in Clifton for 30 years, retiring several years ago.

Beloved husband of Christine (Peterson). Devoted father of the late John Scott Sveda. Dear brother of Ralph and Dennis Sveda. Preceded in death by his father, John Sveda, his mother, Theresa Cseh and his brother, James Sveda.

Memorial Gathering Friday, November 20, 2020, 10AM - 12PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, with a service to be held at 12PM. John will be laid to rest with his son in Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
