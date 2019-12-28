|
|
John (Jack) F. Twight
Ridgefield - John (Jack) F. Twight, 96, of Ridgefield, NJ entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Twight, (Nee Savino) for 66 years. Devoted father to Karen Klecak and Linda Grohowski and father-in-law to Richard Grohowski. Proud grandfather of Richard and Justin Grohowski and Jacqueline and April Klecak. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
He was part of the "Greatest Generation" as a US Army veteran of World War II and was awarded the "Purple Heart". He worked for the Jersey City Postal Service for 33 years. And upon retirement, worked part time as a bank messenger. Jack was an avid sports spectator and played baseball and basketball as a young man. He was a member of the Ridgefield Seniors.
Over the years, he faced many physical health problems, but always showed his courage. He was also quick witted and the life of the party. The Twight family wishes to express deep gratitude to all of his doctors, nurses, and caregivers at all of his hospital stays and especially to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus, NJ where he resided these last six months.
Visiting hours are Monday, December 30, 2019 at Blackley Funeral Home (809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ 07657) from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum (Holy Cross Cemetery, Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ) on December 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus.