John F. Willis Sr.
Passaic - John F. Willis Sr., affectionately known as "Fish John" age 54, of Passaic, departed this life on April 24, 2019. He was self employed as a Roofer and was the owner of John's Roofing & Debris Removal in Passaic, NJ for over 30 years. He was also an Usher, Trustee, and member of the Choir at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. In 2012, he resurrected the Doing it in the Park summer community event held in Passaic. This event is still going strong today!
Service Thursday May 2nd 7PM at the Union Baptist Church, 221 Myrtle Ave, Passaic. Visitation 5-7PM at the church. braggfuneralhome.com