Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
143 Myrtle Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 779-1892
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
221 Myrtle Ave
Passaic, NJ
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
221 Myrtle Ave
Passaic, NJ
Passaic - John F. Willis Sr., affectionately known as "Fish John" age 54, of Passaic, departed this life on April 24, 2019. He was self employed as a Roofer and was the owner of John's Roofing & Debris Removal in Passaic, NJ for over 30 years. He was also an Usher, Trustee, and member of the Choir at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. In 2012, he resurrected the Doing it in the Park summer community event held in Passaic. This event is still going strong today!

Service Thursday May 2nd 7PM at the Union Baptist Church, 221 Myrtle Ave, Passaic. Visitation 5-7PM at the church. braggfuneralhome.com
