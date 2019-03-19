|
|
John Fajvan, Jr.
Hackensack - Fajvan, John, Jr., 54, of Hackensack, formerly of Maywood, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. John worked for Lincoln Tech as a Teacher. He was a RN, MSN, and former president of NJSNA - Region 2.
Cherished son of, Lucy Fajvan (nee Koss) and the late John, Sr (2008) of Maywood. Beloved brother of Veronica Fajvan of Maywood and Robert Fajvan and his wife Maria of Maywood. Treasured uncle of nephews, Stephen & Nicholas.
John was born in Jersey City and raised in Maywood before moving to Hackensack. He enjoyed photography, movies, dogs, cooking and music.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday March 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to, Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ, 07608 or Tyler Nasise Animal Rescue 1515 Cr 773 Devine, TX 78016.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com