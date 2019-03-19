Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fajvan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fajvan Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Fajvan Jr. Obituary
John Fajvan, Jr.

Hackensack - Fajvan, John, Jr., 54, of Hackensack, formerly of Maywood, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. John worked for Lincoln Tech as a Teacher. He was a RN, MSN, and former president of NJSNA - Region 2.

Cherished son of, Lucy Fajvan (nee Koss) and the late John, Sr (2008) of Maywood. Beloved brother of Veronica Fajvan of Maywood and Robert Fajvan and his wife Maria of Maywood. Treasured uncle of nephews, Stephen & Nicholas.

John was born in Jersey City and raised in Maywood before moving to Hackensack. He enjoyed photography, movies, dogs, cooking and music.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday March 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to, Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ, 07608 or Tyler Nasise Animal Rescue 1515 Cr 773 Devine, TX 78016.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now