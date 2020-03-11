Resources
John Fitzgerald McElroy


1964 - 2020
Pompano Beach, FL - John Fitzgerald McElroy of Pompano Beach Florida born in Brooklyn NY on 2/13/1964 . A former resident of Pompton Lakes NJ, died March 8, 2020 due to complications of an on-going illness. John re-located to Florida in 2008.

He is survived by his Father James F McElroy of Forked River NJ , Sister Maureen Schnieder of Forked River NJ , Sister Ellen Pannasch of Belleville NJ. Pre-deceased by his Mother Anne J McElroy of Forked River NJ.

Also survived by long time Girl Friend Wendy Drake of Pompano Beach Florida , and his beloved Dog Mustache Pete, John was a simple man of simple means, who enjoyed Baseball, music, fishing, playing his Guitars ,hanging out with friends and living a life reminiscent of Jimmy Buffet, T-shirts, shorts and no shoes.

There will be no service or funeral, John's wishes were to be Cremated and his remains will be brought home to NJ. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations can be sent to Florida Diabetes Camp PO Box 14136 Gainesville Florida 32604-2136.
