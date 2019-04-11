|
John "Jack" Fletcher
Lacey - Captain John "Jack" Fletcher, 87 of Lacey, Washington died March 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Swanson Fletcher, his three children: Carol Fletcher of Olympia, WA, John Fletcher of Omaha, NE and Lee Anne Skorich of Corpus Christie, TX and three children by marriage: Carol Gillesberg and Anne-Marie Gillesberg of Warren, N.J. and Linda Lawrence of Yelm, WA., four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jack graduated in 1949 from Montclair High School in New Jersey and went to Colgate University on a football scholarship.
Upon graduation in 1953 he was commissioned in the United States Navy and began service on destroyers. He later transferred to the submarine service where he served for 30 years. His duty stations included both the east and west coast, Japan, Hawaii and Spain. His last duty station was the Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport, WA.
After retirement from the navy he worked at H and R Block for a number of years finally retiring to a life of travel and activities. He and Kathy moved to Panorama retirement community in Lacey, WA until Jack's death. He was known by many people and will be missed. A military service will be held April 11 at 10:30 at Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at 360-697-1129 or Colgate University.