John Francis Donato
Cliffside Park - John Francis Donato, 83 of Cliffside Park, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 26, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Antonio and Rose Donato (nee Arturi). John was proudly raised in downtown Jersey City and was a devoted and loving family man. He was cherished and adored by many family members and friends and by all who met him. He was comical, did things his own way, and lived a blessed life. The stories he would share with people would fill them with laughter and joy and the nicknames he would create for his close friends and loved one was truly John's gift.
He is the proud father of Anthony Donato (wife Donna) and Toni Ann Sullivan (husband Michael), loving grandfather to Gianna and Nicole Sullivan, cherished brother of Rose, Costantino "Nino" (wife Christine), Robert Donato, the late Marie Donato, and the late Most Rev. Gaetano "Thomas" A. Donato, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark. He is also survived by his former wife Barbara, niece Judy White (Jay) & nephews; Anthony Nicodemo (Jennifer), David Murawinski (Lisa) & Richard Murawinski.
Private visitation will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.
Due to visitation restricts, please leave condolences and tributes online at www.LevandoskiGrillo.com.
Donations may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 344 Sixth St., Jersey City, NJ 07302 in John's memory.