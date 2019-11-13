|
|
John Francis Downey Jr.
Emerson - John Francis Downey Jr., of Emerson, NJ, passed away on the morning of November 13, 2019 at the age of 79. After a battle with Lewy body dementia, he passed peacefully next to his beloved wife Joan.
John was born on April 5, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to Mary Kerrigan and John Downey. He worked in the reinsurance business with Wilcox Incorporated and eventually retired as the vice president of Marsh & McLennan Companies.
In 1955, he met the love of his life Joan Catherine (Taylor), and the two have spent the last 64 years spreading their love to their two children Kenneth Gerard and Kathleen Margaret (Jaffe), and their seven grandchildren Kenneth Jr., Taylor Leigh (Jaffe), John III, Erin Kate (Jaffe), Brenna Kerrigan (Jaffe), Kevin Richard (Jaffe), and Andrew Charles.
John enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, dancing, a nice dry martini, spending time with his family, and jellybeans.
John is survived by his wife Joan, his son Kenneth and wife Teresa Margaret (Klinsky), his daughter Kathleen and husband Stephen (Jaffe), and his seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ, from 2 - 8 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Avenue, Emerson, NJ on the morning of Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Lewy body dementia, lbda.org Becker-funeralhome.com