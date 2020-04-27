|
John Frank Bullough
Pompton Plains, Teaneck - John Frank Bullough, 91, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on April 27, 2020.
John was born to Mabel (McCalip) and John Bullough on October 15, 1928 in Washington, D.C. He graduated from George Washington University and Union Theological Seminary (SSM '58), where he pursued his love for music and became an accomplished singer, organist, composer and conductor. John retired as a professor of music at Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1994, after a 45-year teaching career. He was organist and choirmaster at Saint Paul's Church in Englewood, NJ for 22 years, and later served as interim choir director at Grace Church in Nyack, NY, and Second Reformed Church in Hackensack, NJ. Throughout his career, John was active with the American Guild of Organists. He also conducted the Bergen Chorale and served as Chairman of the Board of Managers of the John R. Rodland Music Scholarship Fund.
John loved the beach (especially Ocean City, NJ and Long Beach Island) and spending time with his wife, Dorothy, at their second home in New London, NH. He had a passion for the arts and especially enjoyed listening to his impressive collection of classical music CDs. Passersby were often curious about the symphonic sounds escaping from his Teaneck home. A dramatic and beloved conductor, John was known to slam down the piano cover or conduct backwards for effect during a less than satisfactory choir rehearsal. He loved to sail, travel, read (multiple books at a time) and complete the New York Times crossword puzzle. Along with his family, Saint Paul's Episcopal Church held a special place in his heart.
John was predeceased by the love of his life, Dorothy Bullough (nee Baines) in 2008. They were married for 57 years. He is survived by his three children, John Jr. (wife Barbara), Verona, NJ; Lynn Bullough Lazar (husband David) Wayne, NJ; and Patricia Bullough, Pompton Lakes, NJ; and two granddaughters, Morgan Lazar and Alexandra Lazar.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Saint Paul's Music Endowment c/o Mark Trautman, Director of Music, Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 113 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631. stpaulsenglewood.org To offer condolences and for more information, please visit John's tribute page at volkleber.com