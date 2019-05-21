|
John Frederick Bullingham
New York - John Frederick Bullingham, 52, of New York, formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on May 20th, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. John was a devoted husband to Bree and a wonderful father to Spencer and Riley, loving son to John and Angela Bullingham, cherished son-in-law to Stanley and Michele Birnbaum, adored brother of Claudia, treasured brother-in-law of Adnan, Courtney and John and beloved uncle of Kadin. He was a sportsman, friend, chef and the brightest and warmest light in any room. His laughter was hearty and contagious. His loving and generous spirit touched everyone in his life. He left us much too soon and will forever be in our hearts.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019, 11:00 am at the Church of the Presentation 271 West Saddle River Road Saddle River. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of the flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.
https://www.lustgarten.org/
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com