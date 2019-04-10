|
John G. Albanese
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Albanese John G., 72, passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Formerly of Fort Lee and Teaneck, NJ. The devoted son of the late Vincent and Josephine, loving brother of Arleen Stumpf and her husband, Robert. Dear Uncle of MaryAnne Babb and her husband, Donald and the late Robert V. Stumpf. He leaves behind his great nephews, Michael and Christopher Babb, cousins and many dear friends.
John was active in the restaurant business in North Jersey for many years. He was the owner of Smoke Cigar and Steakhouse in Englewood, NJ. He loved good food, wine and big dogs, rescuing many from shelters.
Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 pm. A gathering to celebrate his life will follow.