|
|
JOHN G. BARNAS
8/15/90 - 6/21/14
He Is Gone -
David Harkins
You can shed tears that he is gone, or you can smile because
he has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left. Your heart can be empty, because you can't see him, or you can be full of love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live in yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember him and only that he is gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back... or... You can smile, open your eyes, love and go on! John - you lived life to the fullest and you would want all of us to smile, love, and go on. On the fifth anniversary of your death, we miss you more than words
can ever say.
With all of our love,
Mom, Kevin and all your
family and friends