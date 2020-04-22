|
John G. Fedele
Woodcliff Lake - Devoted and loving father, John (Jack) Gaetano Fedele, 87, passed away on April 17, 2020.
John was born on June 13, 1932 at Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. The son of Italian immigrants, John grew up in West New York, NJ, where he attended school and played football for Memorial High School. He also resided in North Bergen, NJ after his high school graduation. On June 13, 1950 John enlisted and served as a US Army medic for two years.
John received a football scholarships and attended Adelphi University in Long Island, New York and Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in History. He began his teaching career at Hasbrouck Heights High School, in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ where he taught, and coached the Aviators football team, leading the team to a state championship. In 1962, he was named the New Jersey Football Coach of the Year and has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 1965, he became the Chairman of the History Department at Northern Highlands High school in Allendale, NJ, where he continued coaching football, and also coached field hockey, baseball, track and girls basketball for 25+ years. John also earned three master's degrees In History and Administration from Seton Hall University, Fairleigh Dickson University, and William Paterson University. He also was very involved in his hometown of Ringwood, NJ, where he held many roles including Borough Leader, Councilman, Chairman for recreation as well as a chief Council Negotiator.
John is preceded in death by his parents Gaetano and Lena; nephews Michael & Peter; sister, Rosetta; brothers, George and Ralph; and daughter-in-law Tracey Fedele (Nee Coates). His life is celebrated by his children daughter Cathleen; son Christopher; son John and wife Lisa (Buckley); son Joseph and wife Kristin; daughter Jennifer and husband Christopher Galiano; and son Marc; 14 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and countless former students, football players and athletes that he inspired over the years.
John was a devoted and loving father, respected and admired teacher and a beloved coach who touched and inspired all whom had the pleasure of knowing him. Thanks Jack, Dad, Pop, Grandpa and friend, for being so loyal to your loved ones, bringing much laughter and inspiring all of us to work hard and never give up. We will miss and remember you every day.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. volkleber.com