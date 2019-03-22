|
John G. "Jack" FitzPatrick
Waldwick - John G. FitzPatrick, age 89, of Waldwick, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. "Jack" was born in Union City, NJ to Joseph & Hannah FitzPatrick, growing up in Hudson County before settling down in Weehawken with his wife, Doris in 1948. In 1959, they moved to Waldwick, with 5 children, completing their family in 1965. While raising the family, Jack worked as a butcher his entire career, retiring from A&P Supermarkets after 43 years. He was an active and dedicated parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus for 60 years. Jack cherished many things in life, but nothing more than his Family, his Faith, his Friends, and his Country.
He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife, Doris, of 71 years, and his 8 children: Maureen West, Kathy FitzPatrick, John FitzPatrick, Kevin FitzPatrick, Joe FitzPatrick, Eileen Scavone, Kerry Geronimo, and Michael FitzPatrick as well as their spouses. He is also survived by his 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He leaves behind his youngest brother, Paddy and is predeceased by his brother Joseph, his sisters, Alice, Sally, and Sister Maureen of Franciscan Sisters of Peace.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-8pm at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 Franklin Tpk, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 25th at 10am at St. Luke's Church. For more information and condolences, please visit www.vpfh.com.