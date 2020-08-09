1/
John G. (Jack) Folker
1926 - 2020
John G. (Jack) Folker

Waldwick - Jack was born in Bergenfield, NJ on July 26th, 1926 to the late Helen L. and Charles D. Folker. Jack grew up in Bergenfield and graduated Bergenfield High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Navy and was part of the Navy Construction Battalion known as the Seabees on the Pacific Theater World War II from 1944-1946. After the military, he enrolled at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Jack was employed by Public Service Electric and Gas Company and his last position prior to retiring in 1988 after 36 years of service was Manager of the Revenue Protection Control division. He has been a resident of Waldwick for over 65 years and a member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic church for as long. He was predeceased by his first wife Mildred C. Folker and brothers Charles, William, Edward and sisters Helen Delehanty, Ruth Folker and Geraldine Bruno. He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn (Lyn) Folker and children Jack (wife, Mary), Nancy Bickerton (husband, Ken), Ellen Walsh (husband, Tim), Jim (wife, Amy) and Judy Ferri (husband, Ray), 17 grandchildren - Mary (Josh), Amy (Andy), Laura, Olivia (Mike), Brittany (Jake), Kerry, Brian (Shirleen), Beth, Nate, Charlie, Katie and Emily, 4 great grandchildren (Kyle, Maya, Michael and Emma), one sister, Mary Ellis, one sister in law, Bonnie Ceula and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a member of St. Luke's K of C, American Legion Post 55 Hackensack, past President of PSREC Council and North Jersey Chapter, Boy Scout Troop, 85 and 232, St. Luke's Parents club and while in Hudson County was a member of the Rotary, USO and Junior Achievement. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 beginning at 10am at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 Franklin Tpk, Ho Ho Kus with a burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.vpfh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Burial
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
