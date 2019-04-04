|
John G. "Jack" Karch
Oradell - John G. 'Jack' Karch, of Oradell formerly of Maywood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019, at the age of 93. Jack spent his entire career working at the Otis Elevator Company. He was active in his community, including serving as a Fireman with the Maywood Fire Department's Peerless Engine Company, as a member of the Maywood Board of Health, on the pool commission in both Maywood and Oradell and on his Church council. Jack is a veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific.
Jack was met in heaven by his beloved wife Carolyn. He is survived by his devoted children John H. Karch and his wife Regina, James A. Karch, Loren J. Bernieri and her husband Frank, and Dean R. Karch and his wife Elisa. Proud grandfather of Melissa, Jordan, Mark, Ian, Sean, Carolyn, Aidan, and Shannon. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends and family at the William G. Basralian Funeral Service, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 55 Wyckoff Avenue in Ramsey. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Maywood Fire Department Firehouse Peerless Engine Company, 15 Park Avenue, Maywood, New Jersey 07607.