Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
700 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
Allendale - John G. Mazor, age 105 of Allendale, formally of Franklin Lakes, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. Mr. Mazor was born in Manhattan and had been a resident of Franklin Lakes for many years before moving to Allendale in 2013. John was the President of Woolsulate Corporation, a Commercial Industrial Insulation Corporation and President of Mazor Balich Contracting Corporation. He was also President of JJGM Investment Associates and President of 8 Gardner Road Corporation. John was on the Board of Directors of The Independent College Fund of New Jersey. John was predeceased by his loving wife, Lucy Helen Mazor in 2004 and a daughter-in-law, Joan Mazor in 2001. He is survived by his devoted sons, John E. and his wife, Patricia B. Mazor and George R. Mazor, all of Wyckoff. Also surviving are John's six grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Nancy and David King, Susan and Mark Anderson, Dianne and Jon Jochim, Christine Mazor, Michelle and Chris Rosabella, and Elaine and Evan Remley and his fifteen great grandchildren; Carolyn, Connor, Christopher and Andrew King, Delaney, Riley and Jack Anderson, Brayden, Bryson and Barrett Jochim, Gavin, Charlotte and Georgia Remley, and Kyle and Aiden Rosabella. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ with the interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. As an expression of sympathy and to honor John's great grandson, Andrew, donations may be made in John's memory to Colin's Kids, http://colinskids.weebly.com/donate-now.html, 3 Bailey Drive, Princeton, NJ 08540.
