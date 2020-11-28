1/
John G. Tais
1937 - 2020
John G. Tais

Mahwah - John George Tais, 83, of Mahwah, NJ (formerly of Oradell) died peacefully on November 25, 2020. John is survived by his loving wife Arlene, his children John and his wife Leslie and Cathy McNerney and her husband Dennis, and his two beloved grandchildren, Kevin and Julia McNerney. He is also survived by his sister Bernice Morgan. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, from 2:00-4:00PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 30 at Church of the Presentation, 271 W Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
