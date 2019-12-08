|
John G. Walter
Lodi - John G. Walter "Jack" 88, of Lodi passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late George and Rose Walter. Before retiring, Jack was a truck driver for Gross and Hecht Trucking in Edison and a member of the Teamsters Union. Beloved husband of the late Joy Marie (nee Riva) and the late Frances (nee LeRoy) Walter. Devoted father of Karen Walter, Kathleen Colarusso and Marilyn Falbo. Dear brother of the late Alice "Mickey", Rose "Weenie" and Betty "Dink". Loving grandfather of Richard Dunne, Christine Dunne, Cheryl Eddy and Jennifer Schrader. Cherished great grandfather of Kali, Christopher, Shayna and Chance. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Entombment following at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Saddle Brook. Visitation Wednesday, December 11th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com