John (Jack) Galinus
Haskell - Galinus, John (Jack) age 74 of Haskell on Saturday May 25, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania, and lived in Haskell for seventy years. He was a carpenter for Local124 retiring in 1999. John was an Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion. Beloved husband of Patricia (Jordan) Galinus. Loving step father of Troy Roberto. Brother of Ted Galinus of Wanaque, Frank Galinus of West Milford, Jean Babcock of New York State, and Ann Galinus of Arizona. Grandfather of Taylor and Tori Roberto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his sisters Judy Boswell and Patricia Bailey. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday for a 11AM mass at St Mary's RC Church 17 Pompton Avenue Pompton Lakes (973-835-0374). Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.