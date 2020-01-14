Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
John Gazdus Obituary
Riverdale - John Gazdus, 76, of Riverdale, passed away on January 12, 2020.

John was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pompton Lakes where he served as an Eucharistic minister. He had a long career as an accountant, retiring from Dynaric Inc. Upon retirement, John filled his days with travel, reading, fishing, family and friends. He will always be remembered for his tremendous love, generosity, resilience and courage.

He is survived by his sons, John Gazdus and his wife Kelly Ryan-Gazdus and Michael Gazdus and his wife Keelin Isenhower; his brother, Bob Gazdus; his grandchildren, Hannah, Shane, Garrett and Grant; and his life partner since 2001, Diane Blackman. John's wife, Concetta, predeceased him in 1999.

Visiting hours are from 4-8 pm on Friday, January 17 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pompton Lakes. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to HUMC Foundation- Lymphoma Division or Oncology Research 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644
