John "The Barber" Gervasio
John "The Barber" Gervasio

Paramus - John "The Barber" Gervasio, age 71, of Paramus, died surrounded by his devoted family on September 21, 2020. Born and raised in Barile, Italy for 18 years he started his craft in Milan emigrating to the United States living in Garfield and Saddle Brook settling in Paramus nine years ago. John was a lifelong barber over 48 years, proudly owning and operating John's Hairstyling in Lodi. John "The Barber" connected with all his customers who remained loyal patrons. His gentle manners and the ability to listen made him the best at his craft, with his clients waiting for hours to get their hair cut. He was a parishioner and Lector of St. Joseph's RC Church, Lodi, a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Saddle Brook, and Church of the Annunciation, Paramus, and was a member of the Garfield UNICO serving as Chaplain. His love of life and family, especially his grandchildren, was his driving force. Always with a smile and a joke, he had a true love of life. John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Stefanina (nee Castaldo), three dear children, Savino Gervasio (Kristine), Lucia DiNapoli (John), Gianfranco Gervasio (Jin Park), six cherished grandchildren, Sabina, Mario, Lilianna, Giovanna, Silvana, and Vincenza, his mother, Lucia Gervasio, and four siblings, Pasquale Gervasio, Sabina Rabasco, Carmelina "Lina" Roscini, and Emilia Areneo. He is predeceased by his father, Savino Gervasio in 1987, and a brother, Mauro Gervasio. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, September 25, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9:45 am followed by a 11 am mass at Church of the Annunciation. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Gervasio family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
