Upper Saddle River - John Giudice, 76, on October 17, 2020 of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Beloved husband of Olimpia "Lee". Loving father of Michael Giudice and Ann Mulei and husband David. Cherished grandfather of Lucia and Enzo. John attended Brooklyn Tech High School, City College of New York and MIT. After graduating he worked for Grumman Aerospace as an engineer helping pioneer computer design for lunar landings. He then took that computer knowledge to Wall Street and large banks in NYC. After working at Shearson Lehman and as a partner at Arthur Young John established his own consulting business Buttonwood International in 1988 located in the World Trade Center. John was active in the community for nearly 50 years volunteering for the USR Historical Society, Church of the Presentation and as an EMT for the Upper Saddle River Ambulance Corps. He was an active participant of the North Jersey Regional A's (Antique Car Club). Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.









