More Obituaries for John Gramo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gramo


1924 - 2020
John Gramo Obituary
John Gramo

John Gramo of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Montclair to the late Frank and Pasqualena Gramo. John was an Army veteran of W.W.II serving from 1943-1945 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart . Before retiring, he was a purchasing agent for Lockeed Martin in Edison. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Gramo. Devoted father of Patricia Kaminski and her late husband Robert and Catherine Diorio and her fiancé Richard DelGiorno. Loving grandfather of Kristina Kaminski, Katie Pietrowski and her husband Frank, Danielle Diorio, Lauren Diorio and Robert John Kaminski. Cherished great grandfather of Brayla and Robert Francis. Uncle of Cathy Green O'Donnell and her husband John, Dennis DeCarlo, David DeCarlo, Thomas DeCarlo and Pat Martin. Services and interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
