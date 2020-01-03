Services
John Grassi Obituary
John Grassi

Totowa - John Grassi, 79, formerly of Totowa, passed away on December 31, 2019. John was born in Paterson, NJ on June 25, 1940 to the late Dominick and Antoinette (Rinaldi) Grassi. Before retiring, he worked for many years as a driver for Blue Circle in Riverdale and was a Shop Steward for Teamsters Local #560. John was predeceased by his wife Caroline (Copper) in 2000. He was the cherished father of Dominick Grassi, John Grassi and his wife Melissa Semel and Joseph Grassi and his wife Linda Lorenc and the adored grandfather of Diana and Stacey Grassi and Andrew Ginsberg. John is also survived by his sister Antoinette Marino, sister-in-law Joanie Grassi and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Grassi. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5th from 12-4pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Monday at 11am at Santangelo Funeral Home and entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
