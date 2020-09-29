John H. Dickman, Jr.
Northvale - John H. Dickman, Jr. "Sonny" 89 of Northvale passed away peacefully at home with his children by his side on Friday, September 25, 2020. Before moving to Northvale, he lived and raised his family in Cliffside Park, N.J.
Before retiring, John worked as a plumber for F&G Mechanical and was a 66 year member of Plumbers Union Local 24. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cliffside Park.
John was preceded in death by his wife Judith Claire (Britsch), his parents John & Catherine Dickman, his sisters Catherine Zimmerman, Lucienne Novotny, Marie Hofmeister and Margaret Salerno.
John was a loving father to his daughter Laura and his son John & his wife Kathy. He was a devoted Grandfather of John "J.T." & his wife Melissa, Kelsey, Christopher "C.J." and Jamie. Great Grandfather of Noah.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic, at which time internment will be at George Washington Memorial Park.
Donations may be sent to: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238 Columbia Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 on behalf of John Dickman.
