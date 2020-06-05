John H. Fairley Jr.
Ellenwood - Minister John H. Fairley Jr. "Bugzy", age, 73 of Ellenwood, GA, departed this life on May 28, 2020. He leaves to celebrate his life 2 daughters Daliah Fairley and Shalom (Dwayne) Carter; 5 sisters; Dolores (Robert) Austin, Johnnie Mae, June Scott, Anne Marie and Jo-Ann, 1 brother Reverend Edward Fairley (Gail), and 3 grandchildren.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.