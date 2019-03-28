Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
John H. "Jack" Hartman Obituary
John "Jack" H. Hartman

Walden, NY formally Bogota, NJ - John (Jack) H. Hartman, 93, of Walden, NY, formally Bogota, NJ, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019. Jack joins the love of his life, the late Ruth Hartman (2005). Son of the late John and Carol (Schwartz) Hartman. Before retiring, Jack enjoyed working for Bijur Corp of Rochelle Park and working side by side with his late wife in their antique business. Jack is survived by his devoted son, Robert Hartman (Annette) and James Hartman (Amanda); his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Hartman (Jennifer), Matthew Hartman, Kimberly Hartman, Zachary Hartman (Allison) and Alexandra Hartman and their significant others. Jack is also predeceased by his late son, John Haspadora (1981). Also, predeceased and one of his happiest moments was meeting in a celebrated family reunion, the discovery of their daughter Barbara Talbet (2010); her children; Tana Elmarhouri of AZ, Timothy (Julie) Rogers, NY, Jeffrey Rogers, AZ and Brendon Murray, NY. Jack delighted in the smiles of his great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be Saturday, March 30, 3-6pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ; service at 5pm. For more information and to view Jack's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
