John H. McNeill
1943 - 2020
John H. McNeill

Twp. of Washington - John H. McNeill, 77, of the Township of Washington, passed on September 25. Born in Jersey City in 1943, he attended St. Aloysius High School and then Seton Hall University. He graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1968. John was managing partner at Waters, McPherson, McNeill in Secaucus. He joined the firm in 1971 and was still working at the time of his death.

John was the cherished husband of his wife Gail since 1969, and the loving father of Brian, Scott (Meg), Matthew and Kerry Sardina (Jason). He was an adoring Poppy to Brielle, Austin and Hailey Sardina, and Shay and Bohen McNeill.

John and Gail loved traveling and cruising with family. John also was happiest when barbecuing on his Weber Grill. He was a diehard fan of the Jets, Mets, and Seton Hall Pirates. He was a season ticket holder of the Jets beginning when they were the New York Titans.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Donna Aragona, Laura Capobianco, and Suzanne, Mark and John Downey.

Cremation was private. There will be a Celebration of John's Life on Friday, October 2 at 11 AM at St. Andrew Parish, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Seton Hall Law, Law School Scholarships (Link: https://advancement.shu.edu/law/annual-fund) becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Parish
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
