Mahwah - John Henry Pisacano of Mahwah, NJ was born into eternal life on April 18th at the Valley Hospital due to a stroke. He was 79 years old. John was the owner and operator of J.P. Builders and Contractors for 50 years. John is preceded in death by his sister Carol Huebner; his brother-in-law Lester Kirby; and his life partner Paul Gallis. He is survived by his sister Regina Kirby; his sister-in-law Ellaine Gallis (Ed); his niece Amy Lalonde (Brian) and their children Anthony and Jillian; nephews Stephen Kirby (Christina) and Thomas Kirby; great nephews Erik Kirby (Sasha) and Scott Kirby (Candice). He is also survived by many friends, employees, customers, and his beloved cats, Lenny and Lacey. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Mt. Sinai Liver Surgery Department where he was treated for liver cancer can be made to R.M.T.I., 1425 Madison Avenue, P.O. Box 1104, NY, NY 10029, attention Carolyn Forman; or the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 would be appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
