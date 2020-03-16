|
|
John H. Rice, Jr.
Harrington Park - John H. Rice, Jr., 77, of Harrington Park, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Donna (nee Siebert). Loving father of John H. Rice, III and his wife Patricia of Suffern, NY and Dione Olson and her husband Robert of Hillsdale. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Daniel, Jesse and Gracie Jo. Dearest brother of Diane Zimmerman, Christine Hickey and Margo Sprague and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
John was a USMC veteran. Before retirement, he was an electrician with Local 3. An avid outdoorsman, John belonged to Trout Unlimited, Rochelle Park, Healing Waters, Hackensack and the Eagle Mountain Hunting Club. He was also an avid gardener.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday 10 AM for the family at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Harrington Park. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to , www.stjudes.org.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com