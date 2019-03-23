|
John H. Spence
River Vale - John "Spence" H. Spence of River Vale, N.J. passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 60 years old. Born on October 12, 1958 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, N.J. to Harold Spence and Barbara (Azoon) Spence. He was a self- employed contractor for over 40 yrs.- Bergen Acoustics, J.H. Spence Inc. John had a smile that could light up any room, the brightest blue eyes that put a smile on everyone's face, and a bear hug that touched so many. When John wasn't watching his girls play sports and excel in all that they loved to do he was meticulously going over plans to build the perfect home for his family. He had a love for food especially Carmine's, black and white milkshakes and ice cream for breakfast. John was a good and loyal friend to many, some since kindergarten. He loved whole heartedly and soaked up every bit of fun that he could. John is survived by his beloved wife of almost 25 yrs., Jeanine (nee Hanna). Loving dad to his angel daughters, Hannah, 16, Taylor, 13 and Emma, 12. Caring son of Harold and the late Barbara Spence. Devoted brother to Barbara (late Vincent) Rutigliano, Linda (Jim) Delaney, Donna (Walter) Burke, Debra (Michael) Iannelli, Theresa (Jeff) Friedemann, Patricia Heffren. Son-in-law to Yvonne Hanna, Les and the late Richard Hanna, brother-in-law and best friend to Robert and Denise Thompson, Suzanne and Sandy Sanger, Cynthia Hanna, Chris and Wendy Hanna, RJ and Jenna Hanna, and Victoria Hanna. John had 31 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews that he shared his wisdom and zest for life with. His impact was tremendous and his generosity endless. He taught us to give without receiving, love your family and always celebrate all of life's little moments. He was a great mentor to us all, a man we looked up to, especially to his nephew Robert Rutigliano whom he lovingly nicknamed "Junior." From the age of 19 John endured 10 brain surgeries, 3 stereotactic radiosurgeries and 4 kidney surgeries. After his 3rd brain surgery he was diagnosed with VHL (Von-Hippel Lindau syndrome). His ability to recover was remarkable and he always lived life to the fullest. Although he always knew the fate of this disease, that never stopped him from making plans and living his dreams. The VHL community supported John and his family, especially on one visit to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD where Jeanine and girls had a complimentary stay at the Edmond J. Safra Family Lodge. For which they were extremely grateful for. John's spirit will forever live on in his beautiful daughters and loving wife. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of John Spence to the VHL alliance at www.VHL.org. John always considered himself blessed while seeing so many others battling VHL and its complications. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March, 24th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25th at 10:00 am at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ.