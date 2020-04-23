|
|
John H. (Jack) Wallace
November 16, 1931 - April 14, 2020
John H. (Jack) Wallace died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday evening, April 14.
Jack was a dedicated husband, brother, father and grandfather, whose great happiness in life was his loving family. A lifelong Giants fan, he never missed a home game with his daughter. He always attended his children's athletic matches, often traveling long distances as the lone spectator in the visiting grandstand. And he would drop everything, immediately to help family in need. It is a standard that he bequeathed to each of his children and grandchildren -- and stands as an example of his living legacy.
Jack was born on November 16, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ and soon moved to Rutherford. He was the oldest son of one of that town's greatest athletes, John H. Wallace. Jack himself was an all-state baseball and football player at Rutherford High School and achieved the same recognition in baseball as a post-graduate at Montclair Academy.
Upon graduation, Jack attended Rutgers University but soon left to serve in the United States Navy during the Korea Conflict. Once, when on watch duty, he spotted a live floating mine that threatened his ship.
Once discharged, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Roseann Pantoliano. They were happily married for 67 years, living much of that time in Clifton, NJ and raising four children.
After he married, Jack joined John W. Wallace & Company, a firm founded by his grandfather. He worked there for nearly his entire career, helping to build it into one of the largest insulation contractors in the state of New Jersey.
Jack was known by many of his friends as a passionate long-distance runner, an interest he developed in his late 40s. He was a dedicated member of the Essex Running Club and a regular presence during the winter at the Montclair YMCA indoor track, where he would circle endless loops to log his 6 mile daily run. He was an accomplished marathoner, completing more than 18 races, including the New York City Marathon multiple times, the Boston Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC, the Chicago Marathon, the Montreal Marathon and the Jersey Shore Marathon.
He was active in the Rutherford Football Hall of Fame.
Jack was a member of the Montclair Golf Club for more than 40 years, where he formed lifelong friendships. He particularly enjoyed special bonds with many waiters, bar staffers and caddies there.
Jack is survived by his wife Roseann, who cared for him selflessly and lovingly during the years of his illness; his four children: Tim, Steve, Dave and Joanne; and his nine grandchildren: Kate, Jen, Alec, Kelly, Jessie, Stevie, Annie, David and Mia. He is also survived by his brother Bob.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.stjude.com or the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org.