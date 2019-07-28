|
John "Jack" Hayes
Ramsey - John "Jack" Hayes, 82, passed away on July 25, 2019. Jack is survived by loving family and friends including his beloved wife, Susan, and his sister, Maureen Farnum of Schoharie, NY. He is also survived by his children; Maureen Reynolds and her husband Jim, Ramsey, NJ; Kevin and his wife Alicia, Carlisle, PA; Regina Smilon and her husband Keith, Ramsey, NJ; Danielle Sevos, Waldwick, NJ; Michael Hayes, Denver, CO, and Katelyn Hayes, Ramsey, NJ. He was the beloved grandfather to Elizabeth, Thomas, Erin, Hailey, Connor, Patrick, Kyle, Timmy, and Morgan. He is missed by his Golden Retriever, Quinn, who never, ever left his side. Jack loved his country and served in the military, an Airborne Ranger, for the 82nd Airborne. Airborne All The Way! He worked at UPS for 31 years, was proud of his Brooklyn Irish heritage and will always be remembered for his quick Irish wit. Visitation will be held at St. Paul RC Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey, NJ on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 1-3 PM followed by a funeral mass beginning at 3 PM. Cremation will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to 82ndairborneassociation.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.