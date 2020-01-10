|
|
John Heatter
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother John Heatter, who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Brother Heatter was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1992, and was an IBEW member for 28 years, living in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Visitation will be Monday, January 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 324 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President