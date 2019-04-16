Services
Cedar Grove - Dr. John P. Heintjes, 74, of Cedar Grove, N.J., died on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove. A Prayer Service, with Military Honors, will be offered at 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be offered on Friday, April 19 at 10 am at Grace Presbyterian Church, 153 Grove St., Montclair, N.J. Interment of ashes will follow in the Church's Memorial Gardens.

Born in Paterson, he lived in Prospect Park and settled in Cedar Grove. During the Vietnam War, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Rutgers University and received his Ed.D. Prior to his retirement, John was a teacher for the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District for over 30 years. He was a longtime active member and Elder of Grace Presbyterian Church.

Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Julia Heintjes and his brother, Thomas Heintjes.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 46 years, Ellen Marie (Lay) Heintjes; devoted sons, John, and his wife, Tara and David, and his wife, Melissa; cherished grandchildren, Jack and Keagan; and loving sister, Neila Affinito.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Grace Presbyterian Church, 153 Grove Street, Montclair, NJ 07042.
