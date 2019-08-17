|
John "Andy" Henry
River Edge - John "Andy" Henry of River Edge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years of Patricia (née Forkan). Loving father of Andrew of Caldwell; Patrick and his wife Theresa of Hillsdale; Walter and his wife Ilze of Sea Girt; and Theresa Marie of Hoboken. Devoted grandfather to Declan, Fintan and Ciaran. Survived by his brother Walter of Syosset and sister Eileen Davis of River Edge, and his many loved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren as well as his in-laws both here and abroad. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary Ann Henry and sister Margaret O'Connell. After being drafted into the US Army in 1951 he proudly fought in the Korean War. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in River Edge. John was a long time employee of Pan American Airlines before he transitioned to a career on Wall Street. He finished his working years with Local 32BJ in NYC. He was extremely proud of his South Bronx upbringing and his Irish Heritage. Over the years he took countless trips to his home away from home in Clifden, Co. Galway. Visitation Sunday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd. Oradell. Catholic Funeral Mass at 9:30am Monday, August 19th at St. Peter the Apostle church in River Edge. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to The NJ Veteran's Home 1 Veteran's Way Paramus, NJ 07652. Visit Andy's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.