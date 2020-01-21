Resources
Sanford, ME - John Henry Fenner, 87, of Sanford, Maine died January 17, 2020 at the Newton Center in Sanford, Maine.

John (Jack) was co-owner of the former Fenner Insurance Agency in Oradell, NJ.

Jack married the love of his life, Shirley Forrest and their journey took them to multiple states, their favorites being Kennebunkport, ME and Rotunda West, FL.

To read a complete obituary and share online condolences, please visit www.autumngreenfuneral home.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred, ME is respectfully handling arrangements.
