John Hewson Godfrey
- - On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, John Hewson Godfrey died suddenly. He is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Jennifer, and his sister Rachel Kimmelman.
John was born in Englewood, NJ in 1947. He graduated from Tenafly High School in 1966 where he was a star athlete. He earned 7 varsity letters in football and track and was on State Championship Teams. In November of 2009, John was inducted into the Tenafly High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
John went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University and an MBA from the University of Colorado, Boulder. It was in Colorado that his lifelong passion for skiing began. John skied around the world but his favorite place was Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks, where he owned a home and spent countless hours on the slopes and on the lake.
John loved his family and friends. He was happiest sharing stories around the fire place after a full day of skiing or sharing a gin and tonic on the beach.
John lived a full and happy life, but of all his accomplishments, his proudest was his daughter Jennifer. There is never enough time with those we love. Hug someone you love tonight and think of John.
Family and friends are gathering at the Godfrey home in Glen Rock starting at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 30.
