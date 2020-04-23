|
|
John Iapichino, Jr.
Wayne - John Iapichino, Jr., 63, of Wayne, formerly of Lodi, passed away on April 22, 2020 of COVID-19 related issues. John attended Lodi High School and graduated in 1974. He then furthered his education and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck and was a licensed CPA. John was the Vice President of a family owned business, Biazzo Dairy Products Inc in Ridgefield, New Jersey. John will always be remembered for his loving heart, his peaceful demeanor and his patience of a saint. He always enjoyed a night out in the company of his great friends, the serenity of his Jersey shore home, and traveling the world with his family making new memories. Beloved son of Anna Iapichino and the late John Iapichino Sr. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Nutile). John was extremely proud of his two daughters, both of whom are Nurses, Michelle Sarabamoun and husband Nader of Cedar Grove, and Dana Iapichino of Englewood. Loving grandfather of the late Elaina Sarabamoun. Dear brother of Joseph Iapichino and wife Lavea. Son in law of Irene Nutile and the late Frank Nutile. John was also cherished by his brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a future date when family and friends can be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of his granddaughter,Elaina Sarabamoun, to the Forget Me Not Foundation, 225 Lakeview Drive, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, www.fmnfoundation.com/donate. Condolences at
www.santangelofuneralhome.com