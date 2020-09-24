I’ve known and worked with John for many years, and considered him a great friend. He was also my boss at Roche for a few years, and I will say with certainty he was the best manager I ever had. I will truly miss him, as he was the most genuine, caring and respectable man of integrity I’ve known. John was very approachable and had a way of making everyone feel at ease around him, no matter what level in the company they might be. As he advanced at Roche, he treated everyone equally with the same respect, kindness and friendship. John was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people whose lives he touched.

Roy Kachur

Friend