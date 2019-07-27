|
John J. "Jack" Cavanaugh
Fort Lee - John J. "Jack" Cavanaugh, 95, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Jean" Cavanaugh. Loving father of John "Jack" Cavanaugh & his wife the late Glenda, James A. Cavanaugh & his wife Joanne, Mary Hafley & her husband the late Ken, and the late Virginia "Ginny" Smith. Adored grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear brother of Eleanor McGee & the late James Cavanaugh. John is an Army Air Corp. Veteran serving during World War II. He was a graduate of Iona College. He worked as an accountant throughout his career. Funeral Tuesday at 10AM from the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church on Main St. Interment Madonna Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 4-8PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepard Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com