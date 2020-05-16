John J. Creegan, Jr.
Ridgewood - John J. Creegan, Jr. 80, formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2020. His spirit is carried by his beloved wife, Mary Jane. John is survived by his daughter Patricia Currier (Robert), son John Creegan (Kathleen), son Scott Creegan (Nitza), son Kevin Creegan (Kathy), and son Jeffrey Creegan (Elise). John was the treasured grandfather to Robert, Erin, Matthew, Megan, John, Kimberly, Brianna, Stephanie, Caitlin, Kyle, Kaylee, Kole, Robert, Raymond, Patrick, and Timothy. John is predeceased by his granddaughter Kelly Elisabeth Creegan. He will be greatly missed and remembered by many loving relatives and cherished friends. John was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, and an active member of the Ridgewood Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted fan of the Mets, Giants, Rangers, and Knicks but most of all loved watching his grandchildren play sports, never missing a sporting event. Arrangements were entrusted into the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Interment will be at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kelly Elisabeth Creegan Memorial Fund, 546 Laurel Road, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.