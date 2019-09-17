Resources
Dumont - John J. Dombroski, 90, of Dumont, died peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (née Walch) 2011. Loving father of John Robert Dombroski and his wife (Theresa), Patricia Scaglione and her husband Richard, Thomas Dombroski and his wife Laurie, and Mark Dombroski and his wife Tara. Cherished grandfather of Kari and Laurie Dombroski, Nicholas and Amelia Scaglione, Michael, Christopher, Katherine, and Matthew Dombroski. Dear brother of Irene Rupert and Marie Brace. Also predeceased by his sisters, Florence, Betty and Margie.

John was born in Plains, PA to Josephine (née Gajewski) and John Joseph Dombroski. He was a proud Army veteran prior to becoming a school teacher with the New Milford Board of Education for 38 years, retiring in 1990. During his teaching career, John spent countless hours coaching the New Milford H.S. Varsity Baseball team for 25 years and the New Milford H.S. Girls Varsity Softball team for four years.

Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 19th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Cremation is private. Visiting Wednesday, Sept. 18th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Dumont Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont; www.dumontambulance.org.
