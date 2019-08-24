Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 992-1414
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum
225 Ridgedale Ave
East Hanover,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ferraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jack" Ferraro


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. "Jack" Ferraro Obituary
John "Jack" J. Ferraro

Roseland - John "Jack" J. Ferraro, 74, of Roseland, NJ, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Jack was born on January 18, 1945 in Lyndhurst NJ, son of the late John and Mildred (Mangini) Ferraro. He graduated from Rutherford High School in 1963, enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, and served until his discharge in 1967. He went on to have a career in finance working many years for Beneficial Finance and later retired from Champion Mortgage. He was married over 40 years to his beloved wife the late Shelley (Spector) Ferraro.

Jack loved good food, sports, tv and good conversation. He was always keeping up with the financial markets.

He leaves surviving siblings: loving sisters Mildred Madonia, Barbara Smith, Joann Luzzi, brother-in-law Nunzi A. Luzzi and 11 nieces and nephews, 29 great-nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 26. 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 145 E. Mount Pleasant Ave., Livingston, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or a .

www.quinnhoppingfuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
Download Now