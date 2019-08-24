|
John "Jack" J. Ferraro
Roseland - John "Jack" J. Ferraro, 74, of Roseland, NJ, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Jack was born on January 18, 1945 in Lyndhurst NJ, son of the late John and Mildred (Mangini) Ferraro. He graduated from Rutherford High School in 1963, enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, and served until his discharge in 1967. He went on to have a career in finance working many years for Beneficial Finance and later retired from Champion Mortgage. He was married over 40 years to his beloved wife the late Shelley (Spector) Ferraro.
Jack loved good food, sports, tv and good conversation. He was always keeping up with the financial markets.
He leaves surviving siblings: loving sisters Mildred Madonia, Barbara Smith, Joann Luzzi, brother-in-law Nunzi A. Luzzi and 11 nieces and nephews, 29 great-nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, August 26. 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 145 E. Mount Pleasant Ave., Livingston, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or a .
