John J. Hohmann
Mahwah - Hohmann, John J., age 82, of Mahwah, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. John was born in Passaic and resided in Mahwah for 47 years. John was a veteran and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Errands Limousine in Mahwah. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his Stepson Michael Ecke and his wife Silvia, his granddaughter Gianna, his niece Carol Rizzo, and nephews Anthony and Kevin Rizzo. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marie Hohmann and his sister, Catherine Rizzo. Also survived by Donna Cullen, Mary Ann Fuller, John A. Hohmann and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12th from 4-7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13th at 10am at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, Alzheimer's New Jersey or Hackensack UMC Hospice.