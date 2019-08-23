|
John J. Holewka
Fair Lawn - John J. Holewka, age 90, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 21, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1957. Mr. Holewka was a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. John was a proud Korean War veteran serving with the United States Air Force.
Prior to retiring, John was a printer for RGA in Saddle Brook for many years.
Beloved husband of the late Dolores Holewka. Devoted father of John F. Holewka and his wife Debbie, and Deborah Schreyer and her husband Neill. Cherished grandfather of Bret Hahn and his wife Jami, Timmy Schreyer and his partner Andrea, and Ashley McGoonan and her husband Sean. Great Grandfather of Jayden Hahn.
The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 24, 2019, 2-5:30PM pm with a 4PM service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will be held at a later date at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the NJ Veterans home at Paramus, 1 Veterans Drive Paramus, NJ 07652. For more information please visit vpfairlawn.com