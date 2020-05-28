John J. "J.j." Hughes Ii
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. "J.J." Hughes II

Rochelle Park - John J. Hughes II, 71, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. J.J. was born in Passaic, raised in Garfield, settling in Rochelle Park 40 years ago. J.J. earned his B.S in Physics from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken and M.S. in Biophysics from the University of Chicago. He worked for Syncsort Inc. in Woodcliff Lake for 36 years, retiring in 2014. He was a parishioner of St. Stephen's R.C. Magyar Church in Passaic and was an avid stamp collector and passionate New York Yankees fan. John was the beloved son of the late John J. Sr. and Mary (Palinkas) Hughes, loving brother of Thomas A. Hughes and his wife Grace, of Elmwood Park, and the late Mary "Barbara" Spinosa, dear uncle of David P., Patricia A., Joshua N., and Patrick A. Spinosa, all of Garfield and close friend of Nicholas Riordan and Ashley Cecala. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in J.J.'s name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be kindly appreciated by his family. Services were privately held by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved