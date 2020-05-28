John J. "J.J." Hughes II
Rochelle Park - John J. Hughes II, 71, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. J.J. was born in Passaic, raised in Garfield, settling in Rochelle Park 40 years ago. J.J. earned his B.S in Physics from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken and M.S. in Biophysics from the University of Chicago. He worked for Syncsort Inc. in Woodcliff Lake for 36 years, retiring in 2014. He was a parishioner of St. Stephen's R.C. Magyar Church in Passaic and was an avid stamp collector and passionate New York Yankees fan. John was the beloved son of the late John J. Sr. and Mary (Palinkas) Hughes, loving brother of Thomas A. Hughes and his wife Grace, of Elmwood Park, and the late Mary "Barbara" Spinosa, dear uncle of David P., Patricia A., Joshua N., and Patrick A. Spinosa, all of Garfield and close friend of Nicholas Riordan and Ashley Cecala. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in J.J.'s name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be kindly appreciated by his family. Services were privately held by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.