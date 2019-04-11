|
Hackensack - John J. Johnson of Hackensack, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 88 years. He worked as a Tax Assessor for the City of Hackensack from 1971 to 1993 and was a Lieutenant for the Hackensack Fire Department from 1957 to 1971. He was a past president of the Firemen's Mutual Benevolent Association, Local 16. He was instrumental in implementing the change in the firefighters work week from 56 to 42 hours. John was an Army Veteran of the Korean War (receiving two Bronze Stars), a loyal fan of the New York Giants, a life time member of the NRA . He loved hunting with his son and grandsons for many years with the Bragg Hollow Hunting Club in Halcottsville, NY. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Mayo), 2011; Devoted father of Lee Anne Greene and her husband Stuart of Boonville, NY , Karen M. Johnson of Hackensack , and John R. Johnson and his wife Jeanne of Bristol, NH; Cherished grandfather of John, Matthew, Joanna, Hailee, Theo and great grandfather of Ravenna Rose; Dearest brother of Joy Marchesani and her husband Peter of Hackensack; Fire Chief Richard Johnson(retired) and his wife Patti of Hackensack and the late Martha Creager and her husband William; Sister in-law Rosemarie Mayo of Barnegat, formerly of Hackensack. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will take place on Saturday April 13th at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack , from 2:00 - 6:00PM. To send condolences, get directions or for further information please visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com